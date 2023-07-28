Clayco Breaks Ground on 2,000-Acre VinFast Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Campus

The campus in North Carolina, VinFast’s first U.S. facility, will create approximately 2,000 jobs and produce an estimated 150,000 electric vehicles each year.

CHICAGO — Clayco today broke ground on a sprawling, 3-million-square-foot VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing campus near Raleigh, North Carolina, the full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm announced.

The VinFast Manufacturing Campus, located on nearly 2,000 acres on the Chatham County Triangle Innovation Point megasite. Phase 1 will include manufacturing facilities for electric cars, producing 150,000 vehicles annually.

“I am thrilled that Clayco is breaking ground on the nation’s first VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing campus,” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “As one of the largest builders of electric vehicle-related manufacturing projects across the nation, I can say without hesitation that this is a transformative project for the Raleigh-Durham economy and a major win for American manufacturing. We are both honored and humbled to be a part of such an impactful project.”

The campus, constructed in partnership with architect Albert Kahn Associates, is projected to create between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs. The factory will start production in 2025.

The primary manufacturing buildings will include production and assembly. Additional support buildings will include an office and training facility, a central energy plant, fire prevention and pumphouse facilities and finished vehicle area.

“The projects we take on are making a major, positive impact on not just their communities, but the world — and this VinFast campus is one of those projects,” said Bob Clark, Clayco’s Founder and Executive Chairman. “Clayco is an industry leader in sustainability, and we are strongly committed to curbing the harmful impacts of carbon emissions, so I find it deeply meaningful each time we have the opportunity to continue our work in the electric vehicle manufacturing field across the nation.”

Headquartered in Vietnam, VinFast has additional facilities in Canada, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

