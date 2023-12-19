Clayco is Selected by Rivian to Construct a State-of-the-Art EV Manufacturing Plant 

Social Circle, GA – December 19, 2023 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, is thrilled to announce the company was chosen by U.S. electric automaker Rivian to construct a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant at Stanton Springs, Ga. This collaboration demonstrates Clayco and Rivian’s shared vision for a greener future.

Rivian, an innovative American automaker at the forefront of the EV industry, is setting out to create a 1,800-acre complex to advance sustainable transportation. Dedicated to preserving the natural world for future generations, Rivian is leading by example, not just through its vehicles but also its manufacturing facilities. Efficiency and sustainability will be key tenants of the plant’s construction and operations.

“We have an ambitious goal to develop an eco-conscious facility that illustrates our mission of keeping the world adventurous forever,” said Tony Sanger, Vice President of Facilities at Rivian. “With Clayco’s dedication to developing innovative ideas and solutions, we are confident they are the right partner to ensure the Rivian plant is a shining example of sustainable manufacturing.”

Not only will the plant contribute significantly to the continued growth and adoption of electric vehicles, but it is also expected to create approximately 7,500 employment opportunities, demonstrating the company’s commitment to both the local and national economies. The Rivian plant is expected to begin vehicle production in 2026.

“It is an honor to partner with Rivian, a visionary leader in the electric vehicle industry,” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “At Clayco, we align with customers whose missions reach far beyond the walls of their facilities. We are proud to play our part in building a future that will help Rivian ‘keep the world adventurous forever,’ while also creating a workplace and community that will thrive for years to come.”

In addition to Clayco, Rivian will be supported by Jacobs as the engineer of record and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) as the design architect.

