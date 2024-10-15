Clayco’s Net-Zero Targets Approved by Science-Based Targets Initiative

Chicago, IL – October 15, 2024 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, today announces the successful validation of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Net-Zero Standard. This validation confirms that Clayco’s near-term targets for scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions are aligned with the ambitious 1.5°C trajectory, the critical global threshold for reducing climate impact. SBTi has also confirmed that Clayco’s long-term targets for scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions are consistent with pathways required to achieve net-zero by 2050 or sooner.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a globally recognized organization that assists companies and financial institutions in setting GHG emissions reduction targets in line with climate science. SBTi’s tools, guidance, and validation services are designed to support the global effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, in partnership with leading organizations such as CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

“This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, and I am beyond proud as only a handful of companies in our industry have reached this milestone,” said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco. “By integrating science-based targets into our approach, we’re not only reducing our own carbon footprint but also driving innovation across our industry to meet the urgent challenge of climate change.”

The validation encompasses all of Clayco’s business units, each of which specializes in different facets of the built environment, including concrete, glazing, architecture, design, construction, real estate and engineering, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to sustainability. As a leader in shaping the built environment, Clayco recognizes its responsibility to protect and enhance the natural and cultural resources of the communities it serves.

“Clayco’s validated targets demonstrate strong leadership in the built environment sector,” said the Target Validation Team at SBTi. “Their commitment to aligning with the 1.5°C pathway sets a powerful example for the industry and underscores the importance of science-based targets in achieving a sustainable future.” In addition to achieving SBTi validation, Clayco has released a Climate Brief outlining the company’s decarbonization strategy and ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact. The brief includes details on the methodology used to assess GHG emissions, progress towards net-zero, and innovative actions the company is taking on projects.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.