National Design-Builder Clayco Constructing First Pernod Ricard Green Field Distillery in United States

The Pernod Ricard distillery and warehouse will expand across 265 acres in Marion County, Kentucky with an emphasis on using low carbon technologies.

CHICAGO, IL – January 26, 2023 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm announced today it is building the first Pernod Ricard green field distillery in the United States. The project, designed by the Lamar Johnson Collaborative, is part of Pernod Ricard’s fast-growing Jefferson’s Bourbon brand. Clayco Design & Engineering is the process engineer and structural engineer of the project. The facility will produce over 7.5 million proof gallons of bourbon annually.

Anticipated to break ground in early 2023 and completed in the third quarter of 2024, the 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, carbon neutral distillery and aging warehouses located in Marion County, Kentucky, will be approximately 265 acres and include a world class visitor center to welcome bourbon enthusiasts on the historic Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“This inaugural project marks a major accomplishment for both Pernod Ricard and Clayco,” Nathan Cook, Project Executive at Clayco, said. “We are extremely proud of this partnership with Pernod Ricard. It’s truly an honor for Clayco to help such a prestigious organization bring this new state-of-the-art distillery to life in such a historic part of bourbon country.”

“This investment is the latest illustration of our belief in the strength and potential of American Whiskey” said Jessica Chen, VP Operations, American whiskies at Pernod Ricard. “We’re delighted to partner with Clayco on this project and are committed to making our new Jefferson’s facility one of the most exemplary and sustainable distilleries in the world to achieve our ambitions for the brand. We can’t wait to welcome bourbon enthusiasts from all over to experience our new site.”

The Pernod Ricard green field distillery will be the first of its size in the United States to achieve LEED certification, an internationally recognized sustainability framework for efficient, carbon and cost-saving environmentally friendly buildings. The distillery and warehouses will include such low-carbon technologies as electrode boilers powered by certified renewable electricity, allowing the distillery to abstain from using fossil fuels during bourbon production. Clayco is leading the design-oriented visitor center using an integrated design-build approach with its in-house engineering capabilities and architecture that strives for a low carbon footprint. In addition, as part of Pernod Ricard’s commitment to protect and nurture its relationship with the community, Jefferson’s will continue to partner with local farmers and suppliers to source ingredients and casks whenever possible.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021 Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world’s second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company’s leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson’s Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As “creators of conviviality,” we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

About Lamar Johnson Collaborative

LJC is a full-service design and architecture firm committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual’s emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients’ goals and aspirations. For more information, please visit www.theljc.com.