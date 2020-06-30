AECOM Hunt and Clayco Joint Venture Announce the Addition of Bowa Construction For O’Hare 21 Project

The addition of Bowa Construction will add diversity and additional aviation expertise to the team’s work on Chicago O’Hare International Airport’s $8.5 Billion O’Hare 21 Project

CHICAGO – July 13, 2020 – AECOM Hunt, part of the world’s premier infrastructure firm, AECOM, and Clayco, one of the nation’s largest design-build firms, today announced the addition of Bowa Construction to its joint venture team providing construction management services for the O’Hare 21 Project. Together, the joint venture brings a highly experienced, diverse team to the project that is well positioned to deliver on budget and on schedule while providing meaningful opportunities to small, minority, and women-owned businesses.

“We are very excited about this partnership with AECOM Hunt and Clayco on the transformation of O’Hare,” said Nosa Ehimwenman, President & CEO of Bowa Construction. “The O’Hare 21 Project is giving our organization the platform to extend our aviation expertise in a significant way. This opportunity is also a clear representation of equity, alliance, experience, and inclusion, which are driving forces behind this partnership.”

Following months of collaboration between the groups, the addition of Bowa strengthens the joint venture through its previous experience at O’Hare, ties to the local community, and work developing logistics and phasing for operational airport facilities.

“We’re extremely proud to work alongside Clayco and Bowa to play a role in the transformation of O’Hare into an international hub primed to meet the needs of the 21st century,” said Jason Kopp, Central Region Chief Operating Officer, AECOM Hunt. “We’re thrilled to bring our proven expertise to this team, together implementing the highest standards of safety and quality to deliver the airport Chicagoans and world travelers deserve.”

“Partnering with Bowa on this historic expansion of O’Hare is extremely integral to the success of the project, and we are excited to utilize their expertise of the space,” said Otto Nichols III, Executive Vice President of Clayco. “We are continuously looking for opportunities to expand our diversity efforts, and we look forward to continuing to build more diverse partnerships on future ventures.”

As an African American-owned business, Bowa builds upon the joint venture’s commitment to providing capacity building, contracting, and workforce opportunities for diverse organizations. Bowa was the first African American prime contractor to complete a concessions project at O’Hare International Airport and was named one of the 2018 Fortune 100 Fastest Growing Inner-City Companies.

The $8.5 billion O’Hare 21 Project is the biggest expansion effort in O’Hare International Airport’s 60-year history and will modernize the facility by providing travelers more gates, better amenities, and increased travel options to streamline and enhance their experience.

