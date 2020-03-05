Clayco selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO – March 5, 2020 – The Clayco culture is built on building more than structures. The team believes their work is helping build communities, and their jobs don’t stop when construction finishes. They focus on their mission and they remain connected to communities, giving time, energy, and resources to charities that can help build the areas they serve. Clayco’s dynamic and empowering culture is an important part of their identity. The bonds they have formed with each other shine in the office and throughout the community. They work with nonprofit organizations to support education, the arts, medical research, disaster relief and opportunities for minorities, youth and the underprivileged. This is truly a special place to work.

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, today announced they have been named one of Crain’s 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago. The complete list of winners, in alphabetical order, is available here. The full Best Places to Work in Chicago ranking – plus a breakdown of the rankings based on company size – will be announced at a live event on April 17. The ranking of the 100 top employers will appear in the April 20 issue of Crain’s and online.

Clayco’s Executive Chairman & Founder, Bob Clark said, “It is an honor to be included in this list of top companies. The recognition is a result of the culture we have built and work to maintain.”

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees on the types of working conditions, benefits and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago. Winners were determined by the results of a weighted survey of employees and employers, conducted by Crain’s in partnership with Best Companies Group.

To be considered for participation, companies had to:

• Be a publicly or privately held business

• Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business, or government entity

• Have a facility in the Chicago area (including the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake in Illinois, Lake in Indiana, McHenry or Will)

• Have a minimum of 25 full-time or part-time employees working in Chicago

• Have been in business a minimum of one year

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data and used its expertise to determine the final ranking.

Clayco will be honored at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago awards event on Friday, April 17 at the Hilton Chicago. Event details can be found here.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $2.6 billion in revenue for 2018, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

About Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers’ understanding of local business. Crain’s Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago’s economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.