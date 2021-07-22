Bob Clark Appointed to Chicago Department of Planning and Development’s Committee on Design

CHICAGO – July 8, 2021 – Congratulations to Clayco Founder & Executive Chairman Bob Clark on his recent appointment to the City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD) inaugural Committee on Design (COD).

Introduced by Commissioner Maurice D. Cox in March, the informal committee will enhance and streamline the design review and approval process for Chicago’s largest construction projects. Largely comprised of globally recognized architects, artists, academics and real estate professionals, the 24-member committee will advise DPD and developers on innovative and cost-effective design considerations that will help large construction projects to be expediently processed through internal, Plan Commission and City Council-related project reviews. Committee members represent each of Chicago’s seven planning regions and will serve two-year terms.

The committee will review projects in advance of their formal zoning applications to City Council, which triggers more formal review and approval processes. The projects that will be subject to committee review include:

Planned Developments that exceed 10 acres, 2.5 million square feet of space, or 2,500 residential units

High rises that are 80 feet or taller, any projects that are not height-compliant with current zoning and policy, and any projects that vary from the scale and character of the surrounding context

Projects that use City resources, such as Tax Increment Financing, Neighborhood Opportunity Bonus funds, or support from the INVEST South/West initiative

Projects that are adjacent to overlay districts or special street designations, such as landmark districts, pedestrian streets, etc.

“I’m honored to be selected for this influential committee and looking forward to having a more profound impact on this great city’s design and built environments,” said Bob. “Together with involvement from the city’s residents, we can continue to help provide higher quality and accessible design across the city for all residents to enjoy.”

