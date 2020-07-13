Cardinals & Harris-Stowe Break Ground on Stars Park Renovation

Team Donates $1.1 Million to Fund New Baseball and Softball Fields at State University

ST. LOUIS, MO – July 14, 2020 – Today the St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Cardinals Care and Harris-Stowe State University held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the $1.2 million Stars Park field renovation and construction project. Stars Park at Harris-Stowe State University served as the home of the St. Louis Stars of the Negro National League from 1922-31.

“The Cardinals are thrilled to partner with Harris-Stowe on this project that will provide state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities to the student athletes at the university on such an important historic landmark,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals, and Cardinals Care for their generous donation to Harris-Stowe State University. Their continued investment serves as a testament of dedication to the entire St. Louis community. This investment also improve Harris-Stowe State University’s ability to attract and retain the most talented student-athletes, and to preserve a part of baseball history,” said Dorianne Johnson, Harris-Stowe State University Director of Athletics.

The state-of-the-art NAIA level baseball and softball field renovation is the result of a seven-figure investment by Cardinals Care and six-figure investment by Harris-Stowe that will include fully irrigated fields, seating for 200 at the baseball field and 100 at the softball field, enclosed press boxes, enclosed NAIA level dugouts, and new scoreboards.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Negro League championships were played at Stars Park in 1924, 1928, 1930 and 1931, with the home team winning three out of the four. Three National Baseball Hall of Famers including, James “Cool Papa” Bell, Willie “El Diablo” Wells, and George “Mule” Suttles, called Stars Park their home field. The field is located on the southwest corner of the Harris-Stowe campus on the corner of Market Street and Compton Ave.

Clayco is leading the construction of the field. The project is expected to take three months. The renovated park will be formally dedicated mid-October.

“Clayco is excited to be involved in this historic project as we continue our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals and our commitment to the St. Louis community,” said Rick Moeckel, Executive VP, Institutional Business Unit, Clayco.

About Cardinals Care

Cardinals Care was established to give fans a way of teaming up with Cardinals players and the organization to help children in our community—both on and off the baseball field. Established in 1997, Cardinals Care has invested over $22 million to support St. Louis area children and built or renovated 24 youth ball fields in local under-resourced neighborhoods.

About Harris Stowe State University

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU), located in midtown St. Louis offers the most affordable bachelor’s degree in the state of Missouri. The University is a fully accredited four-year institution with 50 majors, minors and certificate programs in education, business and arts and sciences. Harris-Stowe’s mission is to provide outstanding educational opportunities for individuals seeking a rich and engaging academic experience. HSSU’s programs are designed to nurture intellectual curiosity and build authentic skills that prepare students for leadership roles in a global society.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.25 billion in revenue for 2019, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.