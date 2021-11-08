Clayco Announces Mary Person as Senior Vice President of Public-Private Initiatives

Person will establish public-private market expansion opportunities across the Clayco enterprise, as well as lead programmatic efforts to promote and increase diversity on Clayco projects

CHICAGO – November 10, 2021 – Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, has hired Mary Person as senior vice president, public-private initiatives. Person will develop public and public-private sector business development opportunities for Clayco, as well as lead strategic initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through community engagement.

“With her expertise in community and economic development initiatives that help establish a diverse and local workforce on projects, Mary brings senior executive leadership and vision that will enhance Clayco’s integrated approach to real estate development, design, construction and planning, as well as further our commitment to strengthening the communities where we work,” said David Reifman, president of Clayco’s Chicago Business Unit.

Person will work closely with the Chicago Business Unit of Clayco on business development to enhance public-private market expansion opportunities in Chicago and nationwide. Her vast experience implementing utilization programs for subcontractors, unions and community groups will also enhance Clayco’s DEI initiatives and address the industry’s ongoing labor shortage.

Person joins Clayco from F.H. Paschen where she oversaw DEI strategy as well as client relations with a particular focus on the mass-transit market. Previously, she was director of diversity programs at CTA, where she oversaw the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and Equal Employment Opportunity program. Person also led CTA’s diversity strategy for the Red Line South and 95th Street station reconstruction projects.

“Clayco brings the rare combination of creativity, process driven discipline and deep in-house technical expertise to emerging markets. That pedigree, in combination with their “people first” philosophy, makes them an ideal fit for my work ethic and skill set,” said Person. “Joining this team is an honor—loaded with with opportunities and challenges. I am excited to dig in with the Clayco team as we drive to become the contractor / designer of choice not only in Chicago, but in other developing markets where need and opportunity converge.”

Person holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Loyola University Chicago. She is a board member of Revolution Workshop. Person was recognized as one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Notable Women in Construction and Design for 2020, and received a Diversity First Award from the Illinois Diversity Council.

About Clayco:

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. Its Chicago Business Unit is responsible for enterprise activity for development, design and construction-related activities in the greater Chicago area and surrounding region while also supporting Clayco’s national platform. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit claycorp.com.