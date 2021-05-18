Willis Tower Repositioning Project Wins Redevelopment of the Year Award

CHICAGO – May 14, 2021 – Clayco and Turner Construction Company took home the Redevelopment of the Year Award in the office / retail category at last night’s Greater Chicago Food Depository Commercial Real Estate Awards. The annual awards program brings together nearly 2,000 of Chicago’s real estate professionals to celebrate outstanding achievements and raise money for Chicago’s food bank.

In a joint venture with Turner Construction Company, Clayco oversaw the repositioning of approximately 460,000-square-feet of existing space in this modernist icon, which remained open to 15,000 tenants plus Skydeck guests throughout the renovation and base addition. The construction team also added 35 unique tenant spaces and 30,000-square-feet of landscaped outdoor terrace for public use. Finally, the team built a glass domed skylight over a five-story atrium space with Skydeck access.

Project partners included EQ Office, Gensler, Telos Group LLC, CBRE, RLE Partners, DMA, Dentons and SKB Architects.

In addition to the Willis Tower repositioning, Clayco recently completed construction of another beloved Loop icon’s transformation—the former Marshall Field’s building. The 740,000-square-foot, Lamar Johnson Collaborative-designed project included retrofitting the flagship mega-building’s top seven floors to now offer Class A office space and high-tech amenities for modern office tenants, as well as a 10,000-square-foot amenity roof deck with views of Lake Michigan.

