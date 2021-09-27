Clayco – Coming In Hot!

Phoenix Pipeline Heats Up; Firm Relocates Residential HQ to Arizona

PHOENIX – September 27, 2021 – Today national design-build firm Clayco announced the relocation of its Residential Business Unit headquarters to the firm’s Phoenix office. Established earlier this year, Clayco’s Phoenix office has since been awarded over $600 million of high-profile industrial, residential and commercial projects in the area. Located at 2398 E. Camelback Road in the Biltmore area, the company’s Phoenix operations now include approximately 50 local hires and is led by Executive Vice President and Partner Anthony Johnson.

“We are incredibly grateful to have found ourselves surrounded by such talented people in such a short period of time,” Johnson said. “Customers, subcontractors, community leaders and employees have all welcomed us with open arms, and embraced Clayco’s innovative, entrepreneurial and client-focused approach.”

Clayco’s newly relocated Residential Business Unit will be led by industry veteran and Senior Vice President Eric Jaegers, who, along with Cedric Robinson and Ron Ensley, joins Matt McKenna, Jim Banovitz and Lindsay Johnson to focus on growing Clayco’s regional and national residential high-rise business.

“The culture and energy of Clayco is something truly special,” Jaegers said. “Clayco’s integration of design and build; emphasis on our people as well as our customers; and the constant quest for innovation will propel us to be regional and national leaders in delivering fast-track high-rise residential projects.”

Some of Clayco’s recently awarded local projects include over four million-square-feet of industrial distribution and manufacturing projects in Glendale and Mesa, as well as three high-rise residential towers in downtown Phoenix, including the 26-story Skye on 6th, which recently broke ground. In addition, Clayco will be assuming construction of X Phoenix, a 20-story tower nearing completion.

With revenue expected to exceed $4.5 billion in 2021, Clayco specializes in the art and science of building, providing fast-track and efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential building projects. To date, Clayco has completed over 3.3 million-square-feet of corporate, industrial, manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce facilities in the Phoenix area.

