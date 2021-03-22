Clayco Completes One Hundred Above the Park in St. Louis’ Central West End

ST. LOUIS – March 23, 2021 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, today announced the construction completion of One Hundred Above the Park, a new residential tower overlooking Forest Park in St. Louis. Designed by Studio Gang and built by Clayco, this 518,000-square-foot, Green Globes-certified project is owned and developed by Mac Properties.

The 36-story, 316-unit tower rises to 385 feet and includes a pool deck, fitness center, common areas, retail space and six floors of parking. The angled glass façade improves energy efficiency and each apartment features a corner living room with double exposures.

“We are proud to have completed this world-class landmark for St. Louis in the midst of the pandemic,” said Matt McKenna, Vice President of Residential Construction. “The project’s success is the result of months-long planning, scheduling and logistical collaboration between all stakeholders. We hope residents enjoy this distinctive high-rise for years to come.”

Constructing the uniquely scalloped façade and leaf-shaped floorplates on time required an aggressive schedule and complex concrete work. Through the use of BIM and GPS technology as well as a specialized concrete mixture that cures faster than traditional material, the team completed one floor per week. Another schedule-driven method the team utilized was to install the curtain-wall glass on an upper floor simultaneously with metal panel walls on the floors below. In total, 500,000-square-feet of elevated concrete decks, 1,300 concrete risers, 23,000 cubic yards of concrete and 850,000 lineal feet of post-tension cables were used.

Two of Clayco’s self-performed services were also used in the construction. The reinforced concrete structure was completed by Concrete Strategies while Ventana supplied and installed the curtainwall. Architecture firm Studio Gang along with developer and owner Mac Properties worked in partnership with the Saint Louis Development Corporation and the City of Saint Louis to bring this architectural masterpiece to the city’s residents.

