Clayco Expands Food & Beverage Process Engineering Expertise

Industrial Business Unit set to meet growing demand for state-of-the-art Food and Beverage facilities

CHICAGO – January 27, 2020 – Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, announces the expansion of its engineering capabilities with the hire of Waheed Khan, Director of Process Engineering, Food and Beverage. With more than 30 years of engineering and processing experience in plant design, construction, food safety and automation expertise, Waheed will assume the lead role of Clayco’s process engineering team. This additional expertise positions Clayco to provide Food and Beverage clients a fully integrated project delivery solution from conceptual engineering through equipment installation and commissioning.

An industry veteran, Waheed’s unique perspective helps guide clients from concept to implementation with a keen focus on FDA, USDA and FSMA regulations. Khan has extensive experience designing and executing large capital projects within the meat, poultry and fish processing category, and with the manufacturing and packaging of baked goods, cereals and pet food. Waheed’s consultative approach has supported clients effectively in the delivery of new highly efficient facilities across the United States and Mexico, as well as the Asia Pacific region including Australia, China and Japan.

“We’re thrilled to have Waheed driving Clayco’s process engineering strategy,” said Anthony Johnson, President of the Industrial Business Unit for Clayco. “Clayco’s business model is to operate as an extension of our customer’s business, and process engineering is an imperative component in our fully integrated delivery. Without a doubt, Waheed’s expertise further solidifies Clayco’s position as the leader in the delivery of complex food and beverage facilities. We remain focused on providing our clients comprehensive support that leads to strong partnerships and efficient project delivery.”

“Having seen and worked through successful deliveries as a client, I bring a unique perspective focused on the customer’s operations that will allow me to leverage my experience and industry knowledge to help facilitate a fully comprehensive delivery,” said Khan. “Our team is well positioned to deliver sound strategy for clean food manufacturing and processing facilities across the United States that meet all industry requirements and regulations.”

For more information on Clayco’s Industrial business unit and the Food and Beverage experience, please visit claycorp.com/food-beverage/.

