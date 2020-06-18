Clayco Foundation Announces Formation of Juneteenth Program and Juneteenth Advisory Committee

CHICAGO – June 19, 2020 – The Clayco Foundation is proud to announce the formation of the Juneteenth Program and the Juneteenth Advisory Committee, to assist the Clayco Foundation with the solicitation and expenditure of donations for charitable purposes and to support education, awareness, and charitable causes related to Juneteenth and furthering anti racism causes across a wide spectrum.

Celebrated on June 19th of each calendar year, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free from slavery. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, many African Americans were still enslaved in some states. Today, Juneteenth remains a celebration of freedom and hope.

Clayco Executive Chairman & Founder, Bob Clark and Executive Vice President, Tom Sieckhaus, will serve as Lead Mentors for this initiative, with Executive Vice President, Otto Nichols, Clayco Shareholder, as Lead Trustee and members of the Advisory Committee advising and assisting the Foundation in all matters related to the Juneteenth Program.

The initial members of the Juneteenth Advisory Committee are Sandra Marks, Arnez Stevenson, Dan Lester, Jesse Sanders, Christol Crenshaw, Chaun Robinson, Troy Stephens, Jr. and Karen Howell.

“These are important times, and we must all commit to educating ourselves and addressing the systemic issues that have affected communities of color for far too long,” said Bob Clark. “This begins with honest conversations and valuable initiatives like the Juneteenth Advisory Committee and Juneteenth Program, which are committed to lasting change at Clayco and beyond.”

