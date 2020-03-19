Clayco Hires Don Crotty, PE as Senior Vice President of Science and Technology

Adding an additional 30 years of experience to our skilled Industrial and Institutional Business Units

ST. LOUIS, MO – March 23, 2020 – Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, ­­has hired Don Crotty as Senior Vice President of Science & Technology, to focus on Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing for our Industrial and Institutional Business Units. With over 30 years of experience, Crotty will be a valuable addition to Clayco’s integrated team of experts.

“We’re focused on the delivery of extremely complex projects for some of the world’s most innovative life science and advanced manufacturing companies” said Anthony Johnson, president of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “Don’s experience in these segments helps further differentiate Clayco’s level of expertise that we bring to the table to help solve our client’s biggest challenges.”

Prior to joining Clayco, Crotty served as National Director of Life Sciences Center of Excellence for a large international contractor. In that role, he provided thought leadership and support for all Life Science projects throughout the country ranging from pharmaceutical to high-tech manufacturing.

Crotty attended the University of Maine for Mechanical Engineering and is currently a registered Professional Mechanical Engineer.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.25 billion in revenue for 2019, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.