Clayco Launches Design & Engineering Subsidiary to Provide Turnkey Industrial Project Delivery

Clayco Design & Engineering further integrates design-build services to manufacturing, process, food, and beverage projects.

CHICAGO – December 3, 2020 – Clayco, a national leader in design, construction and commercial real estate, announced today the launch of Clayco Design & Engineering, the company’s newest business. This addition will enhance Clayco’s strong integrated design-build service offering and diversify the organization’s capabilities in delivery methods of manufacturing, process, food, and beverage plants.

“Each evolution in Clayco’s history has been a byproduct of carefully listening to our clients and crafting a solution to meet their greatest business needs.” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “Our industrial customers are searching for innovative ways to get their products manufactured safer, faster, and more cost effectively. Clayco Design & Engineering is our personalized response to meet that specific need.”

Based in St. Louis, Clayco Design & Engineering is led by David Mills, a former partner at The Design Group, a Barry Wehmiller company. As Vice President, Mills is responsible for strategy and innovation, new business development, and recruiting top industry talent. Joe Crawford, formerly with the Process Technologies division of AECOM, is Director of Operations and is charged with delivering best in class results and service to Clayco customers.

“I thrive on providing engineered solutions that give our customers a competitive advantage in their business,” said Mills. “By integrating this innovative approach to engineering with Clayco’s dynamic approach to design-build construction, we bring a holistic skill set that is unique to the industry and is now all under one roof.”

“It is a great privilege to join this collaborative group of industry experts from its inception at Clayco,” said Crawford. “I am extremely excited for our team to be able to provide a truly unique, integrated, and comprehensive solution for our customers processing, production, packaging, and automation needs.”

Clayco Design & Engineering provides clients with fully integrated Building, Process, Mechanical, Piping, Electrical, and Low Voltage Design and Engineering services; as well as Packaging Systems Design, Plant Automation, Code and Safety Compliance, Plant Startup, Commissioning, and Checkout. The team’s experience includes providing engineered solutions for various industrial process, metals, protein, snacks, confections, dairy, meat, pet food, brewery, spirits, and beverage manufacturing plants around the world.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.25 billion in revenue for 2019, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.