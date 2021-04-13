Clayco Named One of Chicago’s 2021 Best Places to Work

CHICAGO – April 9, 2021 – Today Clayco was recognized as a finalist in Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2021 Best Places to Work annual feature. A repeat nominee of this best-place-to-work award, Clayco’s dynamic culture is rooted in collaboration, innovation and employee empowerment.

Each year Crain’s partners with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, to survey employees about their workplaces. Last year 189 companies participated, and 100 were named to the list. This year, 198 companies participated, and 182 met the criteria. Announced during a virtual event on April 9, the ranked list of winners is available here.

Clayco is focused on creating meaningful, effective and enduring new environments. Our goal is to employ the best and brightest in our industry and embrace their passion, creativity and ideas. For more information about joining our team, click here.



