Clayco Receives COVID-19 Hero Award from Maryland Washington Minority Contractors Association

BALTIMORE – May 13, 2021 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, today was recognized as a 2021 COVID-19 Hero by the Maryland Washington Minority Contractors Association (MWMCA). Presented during a virtual ceremony, this annual awards program salutes 10 leading corporate firms and government agencies in the Washington-Maryland region that have demonstrated a continued commitment to assisting small, minority- and women-owned firms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’d really like to thank the MWMCA for your support and the work you do in your community to bring a diverse and more inclusive society to the forefront,” said Clayco Executive Chairman & Founder Bob Clark. “We really appreciate you recognizing our efforts through COVID, which were first born out of fear and panic, but we quickly realized that we were all going to be better off in this together than apart.”

Clayco was recognized for its proactive response to the pandemic; its integral role in sharing these strategies with its diverse supplier community; and keeping job sites open and employees and customers safe. Early in the pandemic, Clayco developed a strategy to keep jobs operating while prioritizing safety. Working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Amazon and The White House, the team wrote construction guidelines that were widely shared with governors across the nation to demonstrate that job sites could safely function during the pandemic. Clayco shared these guidelines and other coping strategies with its diverse supplier community, as well as PPE equipment to organizations and workers in need.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.