Clayco to Design-Build Distribution Center for Dollar General Outside of Omaha

The 800,000-square-foot dual distribution site will add 400 jobs in 2022

OMAHA, NE – MARCH 1, 2021 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, announced today it has been awarded the design-build contract for Dollar General’s new distribution center in Blair, Nebraska. This marks the sixth distribution center that Clayco will build for Dollar General.

Planned for an 85-acre site, the building will span about 800,000-square-feet. Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) for future replication, this location will handle both dry and fresh items. The facility also includes 180,000-square-feet of cold storage space that will range in temperatures from -20, -10, 38, and 55 degrees.

The $85 million project recently broke ground and, once fully operational, will create an estimated 400 new jobs in the surrounding community, which historically has relied heavily on agriculture-focused businesses for employment. The center will also add approximately $106 million annually to a 10-county area in and around Blair as well as provide around $300,000 in job training funds.

Clayco and LJC make up the project’s design-build team.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

About LJC

LJC is a full-service design and architecture firm committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual’s emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients’ goals and aspirations. For more information, please visit www.theljc.com.