Clayco topping out One Hundred Kingshighway in St. Louis’ Central West End

ST. LOUIS – November 20, 2019 – Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, today celebrated the topping out and final concrete pour for One Hundred Above the Park. Clayco serves as the General Contractor of the iconic Studio Gang-designed residential tower in St. Louis’ Central West End.

Clayco and self-perform concrete company, Concrete Strategies (CSI) have reached the building’s 36th floor in 15 months. 22,500 YD of high early-strength concrete mix was used for faster curing so formwork could be moved up at a rate of a floor per week.

“We congratulate and thank everyone that has brought us to this milestone safely and on schedule,” said Alan Schachtman, Director, Residential Business Unit Leader, Clayco. “This is a unique and very complex project and we credit the team’s success to strong communication, collaboration, and their commitment to a high-level of coordination with a clear focus on our client’s objectives.”

Building Information Modeling (BIM) and GPS technology were used to digitally layout and check all dimensions of the slab edges and penetrations. This efficient use of technology not only supported the team’s innovative approach, but it has allowed sequencing of project phases to speed up construction. For instance, the curtainwall glass installation has almost reached the upper floors, while at the same time installation of the exterior stud wall system below helped to close the façade earlier so interior work could progress simultaneously.

Designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Studio Gang, the 540,369 square-foot, 385-foot-tall residential tower will include retail, amenities, parking, and 316 residential apartments with views of Forest Park to the west and the Gateway Arch to the east. The building’s unique leaf-shaped design helps to maximize performance, reduce overall energy load and increase occupant comfort with better natural day lighting and more sustainable living. Renting begins summer of 2020 with luxury residences expected for occupancy in Q3 2020. For more leasing information please visit liveat100.com

Clayco is supported on this project by self-perform partners CSI and Ventana, and architect Studio Gang. Mac Properties is the owner and developer of One Hundred working in partnership with the Saint Louis Development Corporation and the City of Saint Louis.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $2.6 billion in revenue for 2018, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.