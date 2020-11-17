David Reifman Named President of Chicago Business Unit for Clayco

Former Chicago Planning and Development Commissioner and current CRG executive will lead Clayco’s successful and rapidly growing Chicago region activities while continuing to support Clayco’s national platform.

CHICAGO – November 17, 2020 – Chicago-based development and design-build firm Clayco announced today that David Reifman will be promoted effective December 1 to lead its Chicago business unit as President, at the enterprise level, while maintaining his role as a principal and partner at CRG, Clayco’s real estate development and investment firm, as well. Clayco’s Chicago business unit oversees all enterprise activity for development, design, and construction related activities in the greater Chicago area and surrounding region. Reifman joined Clayco in September 2019 after serving as Commissioner of Planning and Development for the City of Chicago and was previously a partner at DLA Piper where he practiced law for over 25 years.

“We have been very focused on our success in Chicago and the Chicago region, and our company is having a significant impact here,” said Bob Clark, Clayco’s Executive Chairman & Founder. “We work tirelessly not only on our business growth but also our community and civic responsibilities and strive to be best in class with everything we do. David will continue to assist to achieve our goals here in Chicago and across our company.”

“I am excited to undertake this role as part of the Clayco team”, said Reifman. “Clayco is an amazing platform not only for its real estate and investment activities, but also for engagement with community, civic and philanthropic stakeholders throughout the city and beyond, and I look forward to continuing to have a positive impact on economic recovery, development and growth here in my home town.” The Chicago business unit has a significant and growing amount of work in the market. Some of Clayco’s recently completed regional projects include Fulton East, a premiere office in the West Loop, Macy’s State Street renovation, the Willis Tower repositioning, 175 West Jackson and Upshore Chapter. In addition, O’Hare’s terminal and concourse (in which Clayco partners with AECOM Hunt and Bowa Construction), Harbor Freight warehouse in Joliet, and multiple Amazon distribution center projects are still under construction.

CRG has continued to expand its executive level leadership and strengthen its overall platform in the market. In May, the firm hired long-time industry veteran Jeff Lanaghan, who had spent 28-years at IDI Logistics, to lead the Midwest industrial region, and added Kevin Scott from Molto in October as a Vice President to oversee CRG’s fund management platform. The company’s residential group recently added new leadership with Managing Partner J.J. Smith and Senior Vice President Struan Robertson to expand CRG’s multifamily and student housing business nationally. CRG also brought on Jack Higgins, one of the most seasoned and respected developers in the market, as an Operating Partner in May to focus on downtown and mixed use office developments in Chicago. Lamar Johnson FAIA, Chairman and founder of Clayco subsidiary LJC, will also head “Integrated delivery services” for Clayco and be an integral part of the Chicago business unit. Dan Gibbons will continue serving as Director of Economic Development working closely with all business units in the Chicago office.

Reifman’s promotion comes on the heels of Lori Healey’s departure to become the OPC Implementation Lead for the Barack Obama Foundation. Healey joined Clayco as President of the Clayco’s Chicago Business Unit a year ago after an extraordinary career in Chicago politics and running the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority (MPEA). “Lori has our full support on her transition to her new role,” Bob Clark said. “I am a huge fan and advocate of the Obama Foundation‘s work, and while I’m sad to see Lori leave Clayco, I’m tremendously supportive of her move and will do everything we can to make her successful there.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.25 billion in revenue for 2019, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.