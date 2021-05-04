Four Clayco-built Projects Named Commercial Real Estate Award Finalists

CHICAGO – April 28, 2021 – Four Clayco projects were recently named finalists in the 2021 Greater Chicago Food Depository Commercial Real Estate Awards. Benefitting the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD), the annual awards program brings together nearly 2,000 of Chicago’s real estate professionals to celebrate outstanding achievements. The four Clayco-built projects earning recognition are:

E-Commerce Crossroads 55 : Located at 23714 West Amoco Road in Channahon, IL, the one million-square-foot industrial building is a finalist in the Build To Suit Project of the Year category.

Fulton East : The 12-story, 90,000-square-foot office and retail building located at 215 N. Peoria in the heart of Chicago's Fulton Market district is a finalist in the Development of the Year – Commercial category.

Crossroads 55 Business Park : The 3.3 million-square-foot industrial logistics hub, now at full occupancy, is a finalist in the Development of the Year – Industrial category.

Willis Tower Repositioning: Approximately 460,000-square-feet of existing space was repositioned within Willis Tower for this project, a finalist in the Redevelopment of the Year – Office/Retail category.

Winners of this year’s competition will be announced during the virtual event on Thursday, May 13. To register or donate to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, click here.

