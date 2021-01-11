Kay Maschek Rejoins Clayco as Director of Design Strategy

Co-leading the Consolidated Distribution Unit, Maschek will assist in advancing Clayco’s strategic approach to design and procurement, particularly with multifamily and other residential construction.

CHICAGO – January 11, 2021 – National commercial real estate, design and construction leader Clayco announces Kay Maschek returns to Clayco as Director of Design Strategy within Clayco’s Consolidated Distribution Company (CDC), a Clayco business unit dedicated to providing cost-effective procurement solutions. Maschek will co-lead the business unit alongside Clayco Director of National Procurement Rick Bast, focusing her efforts on advancing Clayco’s integrated company platform while blending her design and planning expertise with strategic prototypes, product specification, and procurement.

Maschek’s background in design and planning will be utilized within the new role to further develop efficient processes to overall design with a focus on multi-family projects, reducing overall design costs by creating a streamlined approach of prototypical layouts, finishes, and materials, and initiating an internal sourcing program of vendors under the Clayco Direct Sourcing Platform.

By developing and growing the Clayco Direct Sourcing Platform, a database of vetted, quality vendors manufacturing an array of products, the CDC team will be able to offer high-quality, low-cost materials on a timely basis from both national and international trusted partners who provide a wide range of residential finishes.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work once again with the Clayco team and to assist in providing cost effective procurement solutions to Clayco customers,” said Maschek. “I look forward to streamlining creative strategies that assist in enhancing the current design procedures in place to ensure Clayco customers are receiving the highest design quality and logistical planning support in every project.”

The new Director of Design Strategy’s roots within Clayco began over 20 years ago where she worked closely on Clayco’s initial projects as a senior associate at the in-house architecture firm, now Lamar Johnson Collaborative. In 2005, Maschek founded BlueBoat International, where she worked with her team to develop design strategies, product customizations, procurement, logistics, and implementation for a variety of clients, including Clayco.

“We are thrilled to have Kay return to Clayco,” said Bob Clark, Clayco Executive Chairman and Founder. “At Clayco, we are constantly looking at ways to further integrate within our company to meet and provide for the needs of our clients. Impactful leaders such as Kay who brings passion to their work is key to that success.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.25 billion in revenue for 2019, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.