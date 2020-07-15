Project Team Selected for Recently Announced Centene East Coast Headquarters

Campus on 80-acre site to accommodate 6,000 employees

ST. LOUIS, MO – July 17, 2020 – The design and construction team has been selected for Centene Corporation’s new East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, NC which was announced on the first of July. This development will feature office space, an early childhood development center, a training center, as well as walking trails and water features. The design will preserve and take advantage of the campus’s environment with an emphasis on providing open spaces and natural light, and embracing the site’s natural features.

Architecture, interiors, and planning firm LS3P is the architect and interior designer; LandDesign is the site planner; and Uzun+Case is the structural engineer. Syska Hennessy Group will be providing the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering. Chicago based Clayco will be responsible for construction and sitework and Rafco Properties is managing the overall development as project manager.

The construction will occur over several years in multiple phases. Work on phase 1 will begin August 1, 2020 and will include the main 770,000 square-foot building and a 2,400-space parking garage

Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise, is investing more than $1 billion to develop an 80-acre campus that will accommodate approximately 6,000 employees when completed.

“We are proud to collaborate again with Centene Corporation as they expand their presence with this dynamic project,” said Clayco Executive Chairman and Founder Bob Clark. “We are bringing together a strong team that will succeed in meeting Centene’s high standards and growth needs.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.25 billion in revenue for 2019, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

ABOUT LS3P:

LS3P is an architecture, interiors, and planning firm celebrating 57 years of design excellence. LS3P operates from its eight offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, providing its clients the expertise and resources of a large firm with the local knowledge and personal connections of a small firm. LS3P is deeply committed to the communities in which it serves, with over 601 design awards in diverse practice areas.