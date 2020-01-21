Clayco Announces New Leadership Team

After Record 2019, Chicago-Based Construction and Development Firm Expands Senior Leadership Team

CHICAGO – January 20, 2020 – Clayco, a Chicago-based real estate development design-build firm, today announced record revenue in 2019 totaling near $2.8 billion and an expanded senior leadership team to guide the company into 2020 and beyond. In Chicago, the firm is working on the new office building at 215 N. Peoria for Parkside Realty and the massive Macy’s Office retrofit for Brookfield properties in the Loop. Industrial projects across the nation include projects for Blue Origin, Kimberly Clark, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s.

“At Clayco, we are constantly adapting to the changing marketplace and this leadership expansion is an exciting part of that evolution,” said Clayco Founder and Executive Chairman Bob Clark. “We have amazing people doing incredible work for our clients and we look forward to continuing this growth into the future as our business diversifies and grows.”

Clayco’s growth has not been isolated to its construction business. Each of Clayco’s subsidiaries – CRG Realty, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Ventana Design-Build, and Concrete Strategies – have experienced significant growth as well. To ensure the Clayco leadership team remains nimble to meet the opportunities that come with its evolving business and changing market, Clayco has established “Clayco Enterprise,” which will lead the company across all Clayco businesses.

The leadership team of Clayco Enterprise is comprised of:

Clayco Founder Bob Clark becoming Executive Chairman;

Russ Burns as Chief Executive Officer and President of Clayco Enterprise;

Steve Sieckhaus as Chief Operating Officer of Clayco Enterprise;

Jim Havel as Chief Financial Officer of Clayco Enterprise;

Anthony Johnson Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Clayco Enterprise.

Further, to enable the construction business to continue to meet the ever-growing dynamics of the market, the following promotions have been made:

Kevin McKenna as President of Clayco’s Construction Group;

Anthony Johnson continues as President of the Industrial Business Unit;

Mike Pierle as Executive Vice President to oversee construction operations.

Finally, Clayco recently announced the formation of a Chicago Business Unit of which Lori Healey has been named President. Additionally, David Reifman, former City of Chicago Commissioner of Planning and Development, joined as a partner and Senior Vice President for Strategic Development at CRG, and Dan Gibbons, former Principal at Tur Partners, joined Clayco as Regional Director of Business Development.

All changes are effective immediately.



ABOUT CLAYCO

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $2.6 billion in revenue for 2018, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.