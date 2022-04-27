Arizona Executive Ryan Abbott Joins Clayco

The seasoned design-build leader will help drive Clayco’s growth across all business units in the Southwest region.

PHOENIX – APRIL 27, 2022 – To support its continued expansion in the Southwest, national design-build and construction company Clayco has hired Ryan Abbott as Executive Vice President, Southwest Region. Ryan will work across all Clayco business units, as well as subsidiaries Concrete Strategies, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, and Clayco Design and Engineering to accelerate Clayco’s growth in Arizona and the Southwest region.

“We are incredibly proud to have Ryan join our team,” said Anthony Johnson, Clayco Shareholder. “His industry experience, local knowledge and innovative perspective will enable him to provide valuable expertise across all of our business units and meaningful insights to our subsidiaries in their regional expansions.”

Established in 2021, Clayco’s Phoenix office has been awarded over $1 billion of local projects, including industrial distribution and manufacturing projects in Glendale and Mesa, as well as several mixed-use residential high-rises in downtown Phoenix. Most recently, Clayco celebrated the groundbreaking of 28-story PALMtower residences in downtown Phoenix and announced its upcoming office relocation to The Grove.

The addition of Ryan will deepen Clayco’s local expertise and relationships, and further elevate Clayco’s position as a design-build leader in Arizona. Ryan embraces innovation and alternative project delivery methods, and his extensive industry knowledge enables him to best understand strategy and provide valuable insights during all stages of a build.

“I am ecstatic to be joining Clayco’s Southwest office and become a part of this dynamic and innovative team,” said Ryan Abbott, Executive Vice President, Southwest Region. “Clayco’s integrated approach and ability to provide services across design, engineering, construction and self-perform is a true differentiator in the industry.”

Ryan holds a Master’s in Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in engineering from Arizona State University. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated 57 awards for construction excellence and has been part of a variety of industry focused organizations and boards.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.