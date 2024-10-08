Breaking the Silence: Mental Health and Support Issues in the Construction Industry

A recent survey commissioned by design-build company, Clayco, has uncovered mental health challenges faced by construction workers across the United States. The survey of over 1,000 American construction workers sheds light on the prevalence of anxiety and depression in the workplace. Many individuals are turning to substances to cope, the survey reveals, feeling that there are few available resources to adequately support their mental health.

Key Findings

Prevalence of Mental Health Issues : A significant portion of construction workers experience mental health challenges, with over half reporting anxiety or depression in the past year.



: A significant portion of construction workers experience mental health challenges, with over half reporting anxiety or depression in the past year. Substance Abuse and Misuse : The survey shows that a notable number of workers struggle with substance use disorders and other addictive behaviors. Almost half of the respondents have misused or overused substances to cope with mental health issues, indicating a need for better coping strategies and support systems.



: The survey shows that a notable number of workers struggle with substance use disorders and other addictive behaviors. Almost half of the respondents have misused or overused substances to cope with mental health issues, indicating a need for better coping strategies and support systems. Stigma and Barriers to Seeking Help : Despite a willingness to support colleagues, many workers feel ashamed discussing mental health issues with peers. The stigma surrounding mental health is a significant barrier to seeking help, and 41% of those who have used mental health services reported experiencing discrimination as a result.



: Despite a willingness to support colleagues, many workers feel ashamed discussing mental health issues with peers. The stigma surrounding mental health is a significant barrier to seeking help, and 41% of those who have used mental health services reported experiencing discrimination as a result. Lack of Access to Services : Nearly half of the workers are unsure if they have access to mental health support services on the jobsite, highlighting a critical gap in awareness and availability of mental health resources.



: Nearly half of the workers are unsure if they have access to mental health support services on the jobsite, highlighting a critical gap in awareness and availability of mental health resources. Job-Related Stressors: Physical demands, poor work-life balance, and tight deadlines are major sources of stress, contributing to mental health struggles.

By the Numbers

Mental Health & Self Medication

More than half of construction workers (54%) say they have experienced anxiety or depression within the last 12 months.

62% female, 51% male Millennials reporting highest at 57% Results are pretty evenly spread throughout the country



Comparatively, about 32% of adults in the general public of the United States reported anxiety and depression symptoms in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey.



More than a quarter of construction workers (29%) say they have experienced substance use disorders or challenges with other forms of addictive behavior within the last 12 months.



Nearly half of construction workers (47%) admit they have mis-used or over-used at least one substance to cope with their mental health within the past 12 months.

48% males, 43% females 50% of millennials



Breakdown of substances mis-used:

Alcohol, 27% Marijuana, (Delta 9) or synthesized THC (Delta 8, HHC, THC-A, etc.), 21% Illegal substances, 15% Prescribed medications 14%



Construction workers most frequently say that physical demands of the work (42%), poor work-life balance (36%) and tight deadlines to complete projects (35%) are the main causes of distress on the job.



Nearly a third of construction workers (32%) say they have missed work due to mental health concerns within the past 12 months.

31% male, 34% female



Just over a quarter of construction workers (27%) have used prescribed medication to treat their mental health within the past 12 months.

26% male, 32% female 30% Gen Z



Support & Perceived Judgement

94% of constructions workers say they would be willing to support another construction worker who was experiencing depression.



Nearly 2 in 5 construction workers (39%) say they would feel ashamed talking about their mental health, addiction or suicidal thoughts with their coworkers.

40% male, 37% female Gen Z 44%



A third of construction workers (34%) say they have used professional mental health services or support programs within the last 12 months.

40% millennials Among construction workers who have used professional mental health services or support programs within the last 12 months, 41% say they have experienced discrimination or unfair treatment at work due to seeking mental health services or support. 44% male, 32% female



Nearly half of construction workers (46%) report they don’t feel that have access to mental health support services on the jobsite.

Methodology: Clayco commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,003 workers in the Construction industry throughout the United States. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between August 27 and August 30, 2024.

If you have experienced suicidal thoughts in the past 12 months, call 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Or visit https://988lifeline.org/ for more information.