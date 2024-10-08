Breaking the Silence: Mental Health and Support Issues in the Construction Industry

  1. Home
  2. Latest

A recent survey commissioned by design-build company, Clayco, has uncovered mental health challenges faced by construction workers across the United States. The survey of over 1,000 American construction workers sheds light on the prevalence of anxiety and depression in the workplace. Many individuals are turning to substances to cope, the survey reveals, feeling that there are few available resources to adequately support their mental health.

Key Findings
By the Numbers

Mental Health & Self Medication

Support & Perceived Judgement

Methodology: Clayco commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,003 workers in the Construction industry throughout the United States. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between August 27 and August 30, 2024.

If you have experienced suicidal thoughts in the past 12 months, call 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.  Or visit https://988lifeline.org/ for more information.  