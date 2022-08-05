Builder Clayco Celebrates Groundbreaking of Four-Building Speculative Development Power Industrial in Mesa

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on August 4 at 9 am in the Pecos Avanced Manufacturing Zone. Attendees included Mesa Mayor John Giles; representatives from Clayco and CBRE; and Power Industrial partners Newport Commercial, Principal, and Manncor Realty Advisors.

MESA, ARIZONA – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road.

“Mesa continues to get inquiries from businesses looking for exactly this kind of building product,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “Power Industrial will be a great addition to the quality industrial product in the neighborhood, and we appreciate Newport Commercial’s and Clayco’s ongoing partnership with and investment in the City of Mesa.”

Designed by DLR Group, the single-story speculative development is located in one of the Southeast Valley’s most active areas and will offer 583,955 rentable square feet of industrial space. Developed within Mesa’s “Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone,” Power Industrial will have abundant access to water, natural gas, fiber and SRPs 69kV transmission. Recently, the Southeast Valley has experienced tremendous growth due to a robust labor force, access to the Loop 202 interstate, and the Mesa-Gateway Airport’s adoption of Sky Bridge’s Unified Cargo Processing platform, which allows for quicker importing and exporting.

“Newport continues to focus its development on strong industrial and commercial growth markets in the greater Phoenix Valley,” said Brett Shaves, president of Newport Commercial. “We are excited to see this project come to fruition after a year of design and planning. The City of Mesa staff, Councilmember Thompson and economic development have been strong supporters and we are confident that Power Industrial will be a catalyst to the continued growth of the Mesa Gateway area.”

“The investment and jobs that Clayco will bring with their 583,955 square feet for lease industrial space will be a tremendous asset to this already active area,” said District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson. “This is exactly what we have been striving for, Power Industrial will make a great addition for the Gateway area, our citizens, and the region.”

Clayco is collaborating with civil engineering firm Cole and structural engineering firm PK Associates to complete construction in March 2023. Located at a key intersection in southeast Mesa, the four buildings have been designed to provide ample parking and amenities for future tenants to maximize their space needs in this fast-growing submarket.

“We are excited to partner with Newport Commercial, Principal and Manncor Realty Advisors on this industrial project in Mesa,” said Todd Peters, Vice President, Industrial from Clayco. “This part of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway submarket is robust with development and tenant activity for manufacturing and distribution clients. Power Industrial will bring great flexibility to the market and we are thrilled to be working with the City and our partners to make this happen.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.