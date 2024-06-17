Chicago-Based Clayco Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

The organization donated $25,000 each to seven Black-owned community-based organizations

Chicago, IL, June 17, 2024 – The Clayco Foundation hosted the fourth annual Juneteenth Fund Celebration on June 15, 2024, at The Geraghty in Chicago, IL. The Juneteenth Fund Celebration is a culturally immersive event highlighted by entertainment, emotional testimony, and unity.

The Juneteenth Fund, an initiative championed by the Clayco Foundation, reflects an unwavering commitment to supporting individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting freedom, equity, and safety. Since its inception, the Juneteenth Fund has been instrumental in providing over $620,000 in support to 27 non-profit organizations that are making tangible impacts in their communities. Support is not tied to individual projects, political requests, or business use cases; instead, the Juneteenth Fund prioritizes true community-based organizations whose purpose aligns with the mission.

This year, the Fund recognized seven outstanding organizations dedicated to making a difference in underserved communities throughout St. Louis, Chicago and Atlanta. Each organization received $25,000 grants. The 2024 organizations include:

In addition to the grant ceremony, the event featured remarks from dignitaries including Ciere Boatright, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Planning and Development and Illinois Congressman Jonathan Jackson. Both spoke on the importance of the Juneteenth Fund and highlighted what the donations mean for the recipients. Entertainment featured a live performance by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, with music provided by DJ Peter CottonTale, a music producer for Chance the Rapper.

“We are proud to host our fourth annual Juneteenth celebration and support these exemplary organizations,” said Clayco’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Bob Clark. “This event and the significance of the Juneteenth Fund is central to the philosophy of Clayco. We remain dedicated to supporting the communities where we work and live and look forward to another successful event next year and seeing these valuable programs grow and thrive even more.”

About The Clayco Foundation Juneteenth Fund

Founded in 2020, The Clayco Foundation Juneteenth Fund is proud to support local non-profit organizations that further the causes of equality and justice as it specifically pertains to the African American community. We are committed to furthering the awareness of injustices and elevating the voices of those that need it the most. The Juneteenth Fund actively seeks non-profits and individuals that align with our mission for recognition and as fund beneficiaries. We look forward to furthering the relationships with our long-term community partners and building new bridges with emerging non-profits and organizations. For more information visit https://claycojuneteenthfund.com/.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.