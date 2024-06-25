Clayco Achieves Safety Milestone with .40 EMR

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, June 26, 2024 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, announces it has achieved a significant milestone in workplace safety with an Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of 0.40. This exceptional rating underscores Clayco’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in the construction industry.

EMR is a number used by insurance companies to measure how safe a company is compared to others in the same industry. A report card for workplace safety, an EMR starts at 1.0, which is the industry average. If a company has an EMR of 1.0, it means their safety record is average compared to similar companies. An EMR of .40 is well below the industry average.

“Safety is our first priority at Clayco. From day one, we set out to be the leader in the industry for jobsite safety,” said Bob Clark, Executive Chairman and Founder. “We implemented the most rigorous safety protocols and training programs to ensure that every worksite is secure, and everyone goes home safe at the end of the day. I am so proud of our team and partners for achieving this huge milestone, but we can never rest or be satisfied.”

Clayco’s comprehensive safety program includes ongoing training, continuous education, and the implementation of innovative safety technologies. For example, the company recently transitioned to new helmets that provide advanced safety measures, including technology that digitally integrates a wearer’s health data via a smartphone chip reader. Additionally, the company fosters a culture of safety through daily stretch and flex exercises, regular safety audits, employee engagement, and adherence to best practices. This proactive approach has consistently resulted in lower incident rates, higher productivity, and a safer work environment.

As a result of these efforts, Clayco has been designated a member of several state and regional OSHA Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), which recognize employers and workers in private industry along with federal agencies who have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates below national Bureau of Labor Statistics averages for their respective industries.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement,” said Todd Friis, Senior Vice President, Risk Management at Clayco. “Reaching an EMR of 0.40 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone on our jobsites. Safety is not just a priority at Clayco; it is a core value that guides all our operations. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a safe working environment for all our employees, subcontractors, and partners.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.