Clayco Announces Achievement of WELL Precertification at Centene East Coast HQ

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, today celebrated the achievement of WELL Precertification on its Centene East Coast Headquarters project in Charlotte, NC. Clayco is serving as construction manager for the 80-acre campus that will house 6,000 employees once complete.

Available to all project typologies, the WELL Building Standard recognizes excellence in delivering healthy buildings and improving tenant well-being in a sustainable work environment. The WELL Precertification is an interim designation that marks Centene’s progress towards its goal of WELL Platinum. Precertification is based on design-intent stage documents including drawings, operations policies and schedules, and corporate policies. Centene’s project anticipates all preconditions and over 80 points within optimizations.

Designed by LS3P to mirror the dense forestry surrounding the site, the main building is 770,000-square-feet with a 2,400-space attached parking garage, and features an early childhood education center, dining area, auditorium, fitness center, healthcare clinic and pharmacy. Three collaborative “tree house” spaces will feature open monumental “floating” stairs. The building also features a large open atrium extending to all nine floors of the building and includes a nearly 6,000-square-foot skylight. An abundance of outdoor amenity space will provide end users with direct access to municipal trails.

Clayco began clearing the project site in July 2020, and a topping out dedication took place in June 2021. In addition to architect, interior designer and planning firm of record LS3P, Clayco is partnering with Uzun+Case and Syska Hennessy Group to complete the project in fourth quarter 2022.

Centene is pursuing WELL Certification at the platinum level for the campus. Once complete, its modern infrastructure will serve as a model for the future of hybrid collaboration and engagement. Together with two other campuses in St. Louis and Sacramento, Centene recently became a Portfolio Member with International WELL Building Institute, promoting health and well-being at scale. Designed to enhance teamwork and in-person productivity, the campus will be one of the first WELL portfolios in the healthcare industry worldwide.

