Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – December 14, 2022 – Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Clayco on this tremendous project that will leave such a positive impact on the community,” Maxine Clark said. “Through this collaborative effort, we believe that the people who live and work here will have many opportunities and resources to not only succeed—but to thrive.”

“Delmar DivINe really strengthens the nonprofit sector in the St. Louis region, especially among health, education and human service organizations,” added Executive Director Jorge Riopedre. “This project will help launch the transformation of neighborhoods in the area and we are extremely proud to play a part in that.”

Public tours were granted to attendees to an event in late November. The recently completed first phase involved the conversion of the long-neglected St. Luke’s Hospital campus built in 1904. The second oldest general hospital building in St. Louis, it has been reinvented as a hub for social innovation and enterprise, with housing for young and diverse career professionals, and convenient retail environments previously inaccessible to the neighborhood. The apartment building contains studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, a dog park, resident lounge and courtyard. The two nonprofit towers have separate courtyards and shared common areas.

“I believe in St. Louis and care deeply about it reaching its full potential, and not just for those who already have privilege and opportunity,” said Clayco Executive Chairman & Founder Bob Clark. “St. Louis is a city that can enable everyone to prosper, and it is projects like Delmar DivINe that will help make this vision a reality.”

Clayco collaborated with developer CRG, architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) and many local subcontractors. A considerable feat, Clayco managed the project for 563 days without a recordable injury on the commercial project and 215 days on the residential project.

Delmar DivINe – Residential

Delmar DivINe – Commercial

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About CRG

CRG is a privately held real estate development firm that has developed more than 9,000 acres of land and delivered over 200 million square feet of commercial, industrial, institutional and multifamily assets exceeding $12 billion in value. CRG leverages a powerful North American platform with local market expertise and offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Southern California, St. Louis and Philadelphia. CRG’s philosophy of developing for the future and anticipating the enhanced needs of next generation users led to the creation of its industrial brand, The Cubes, and its multifamily brand, Chapter. For more information, visit CRG’s website at www.realcrg.com.

About LJC

LJC is a full-service design and architecture firm committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual’s emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients’ goals and aspirations. For more information, please visit www.theljc.com.

About Delmar DivINe

Delmar DivINe is an innovative, multi-use initiative that provides co-location opportunities for nonprofit organizations alongside a range of shared support services for both tenants and the broader St. Louis community. Delmar DivINe aims to stimulate new collaborations between academic, nonprofit and public sector partners. Practically and symbolically, Delmar DivINe is meant to address the longstanding disadvantage and disinvestment in communities north of Delmar Boulevard. Learn more at our website, or follow us on Twitter or Facebook.