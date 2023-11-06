Clayco Announces St. Louis Office Move

November 6, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, announced today the relocation and expansion of its St. Louis offices and operations center.

The company, which currently has multiple offices in Overland and Clayton, will move 580 St. Louis-based team members to a renovated facility located at 8640 Evans Avenue in Berkeley, MO next year. The 230,000-square-foot office in NorthPark Development will accommodate space for over 1,000 employees as the company expects to add at least 400 additional team members in the next few years.

While Clayco’s corporate headquarters will remain in Chicago, the Berkeley office will serve as home for many of the company’s design-build construction functions, including operations, business unit leadership, architecture, process engineering, safety, IT, marketing, finance/accounting, and talent management. In addition, Concrete Strategies, Clayco Design & Engineering and Consolidated Distribution Company, all Clayco subsidiaries, will be headquartered in the new office. Other subsidiaries, such as Lamar Johnson Collaborative, CRG and Ventana, will have a meaningful presence in the new Berkeley office.

By centralizing its Missouri offices and committing to significant new job creation, Clayco is demonstrating its long-term commitment to the state and local community. The move signifies the company’s dedication to attracting and retaining top talent in the St. Louis area and building on the positive trajectory for the region. Clayco is devoted to leaving a lasting impact on the communities where it operates and partners with local organizations to support economic development, education, the arts, medical research, disaster relief and opportunities for minorities, youth and the underprivileged. For example, the company’s Construction Career Development Initiative (CCDI) has supported over 150 St. Louis students to discover full-time employment in the trades and provided over $500,000 in scholarships to continue their academic pursuits.

“Missouri has played an important role in Clayco’s history. I grew up and started Clayco in the St. Louis region. This announcement and move ensures St. Louis and Missouri will remain an integral part of Clayco’s future,” said Bob Clark, Clayco’s Executive Chairman and Founder. “While we have a national footprint, the company is proud to employ over 1,500 people in Missouri, including our field labor and trades craftspeople. It is a high personal priority for me to do all I can to help the region regain the glory of its past. My family, Clayco leadership and I are committed to engaging the community with our funding, our time, and our hands. We are grateful to Missouri and Berkeley for helping us reach this milestone.”

Since its inception in 1984, Clayco has grown into a prominent figure across multiple disciplines as a fully integrated real estate and design-build construction firm. The company’s notable 13 recognitions in Engineering News-Record (ENR) attests to its industry leadership. At over $5 billion, last year’s impressive sales figure sets the stage for even greater accomplishments in 2023 as the company will approach $6 billion in sales. In addition to its Chicago headquarters and notable St. Louis area footprint, the company maintains offices in Phoenix, AZ: Greenville, SC; Culver City, CA — as well as a recently announced office in Birmingham, AL. The company also currently has projects in more than 45 communities and cities across North America.

State and Community Support

Clayco and its real estate development subsidiary CRG have partnered with the State of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development and Missouri Development Finance Board and the City of Berkeley to facilitate this move and long-term commitment to the region.

As part of an incentive proposal from the State of Missouri through the Missouri Works and BUILD programs, the company will retain its existing Missouri workforce and is committed to creating at least 400 new jobs over the next few years.

“We’re thrilled to see an industry leader and long-time community partner like Clayco expanding its presence in St. Louis,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This significant investment is a testament to Missouri’s status as an ideal business location with the ability to provide for employers’ needs. We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Clayco as it grows and creates new, good-paying jobs for Missourians in the St. Louis region.”

Berkeley’s City Council has approved Chapter 100 incentive programs, which covers property and sales tax abatement at the 8640 Evans property.

“I would like to welcome Clayco to the City of Berkeley,” said Mayor of Berkeley, Babatunde Deinbo. “We know that this relationship will be mutually beneficial for decades to come, and that Clayco will be an integral part of the revitalization of Berkeley. Together we will be a shining example of ‘A Planned, Progressive, Community.’”

“We appreciate and applaud the Governor’s focus on keeping and bringing new jobs to Missouri, and the work the Mayor and Berkeley City Council is doing to be proactive and continuing the impressive planning for the future of Berkeley,” said Clark.



Building A Sustainable Future

The existing building at 8640 Evans Avenue was developed, designed, and built by Clayco in 2012 and occupied by Express Scripts until 2022. Clayco plans to create an inviting, meaningful, sustainable environment for employees and a showcase for clients and prospects. The vibrant and collaborative workspace will foster creativity and innovation while supporting its growing team. Health and wellness goals include optimized window to wall ratio and skylights to enhance daylighting throughout the building, collaboration areas throughout and outdoor amenities including landscaping, seating, and a pickle ball court.

Clayco has always been at the forefront of green building practices, and this new office building will be no exception. While the company is in the business of building, it is important to repurpose an existing space to limit the impact on the environment through a reduction of embodied carbon. The dedication to environmental responsibility extends to the use of sustainable materials, construction/demolition waste recycling, the replacement of some hardscape and asphalt for green/communal spaces, increased alternative transportation measures with closer proximity to public transit and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and many other sustainability features that will be ongoing throughout operation of the building.

“This move signifies the momentous growth Clayco has experienced over the years as we take on new projects, expand our presence and double down on our commitment to the community that gave us so much,” Clayco President and CEO Russ Burns said. “We plan to utilize the new corporate space to continue to deliver world-class solutions for our clients and provide our team with access to state-of-the-art technology and amenities while demonstrating our commitment to building a sustainable future.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About NorthPark Development

In 2006, Clark and CRG joined forces with McEagle Properties to spearhead the development of NorthPark, home to Clayco’s new office. Situated on a 550-acre tract east of Lambert Airport, the project aimed to revitalize a previously non-productive and largely vacant expanse into a thriving business park. Tenants in the park include Schnucks, Pepsi, Cigna-Express Scripts, Amazon, Hilton Garden Inn and more.