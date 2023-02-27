Clayco Announces Three New Board Members

CHICAGO, IL – February 23, 2023 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, is pleased to announce three new appointees to serve on the company’s Board of Advisors.

Coming from a variety of industries and leadership positions, these new appointees bring years of experience to help Clayco pursue its organizational goals and navigate industry challenges as the company continues to experience tremendous growth.

The new board members are:

Marcela Manjarrez, CEO, M Strategic Communications Consulting

Kevin C. Eichner, Founder and CEO, Eichner Performance Strategies LLC

Lee Wielansky, Chairman and CEO, Midland Development Group, Inc.

“These newly appointed leaders will bring fresh perspective to our organization,” said Clayco Founder and Executive Chairman Bob Clark. “With this new array of expertise, Clayco’s refreshed Board of Advisors will continue to further our company’s vision and increase our organizational agility. All of this will make us more adept leaders as we continue to address evolving challenges in our industry —and beyond.”

“I am honored to have been appointed to the Clayco Board of Advisors,” Manjarrez said. “I look forward to being part of this impressive team of visionary leaders as Clayco continues its strong momentum as a leader and innovator in real estate, architecture, engineering and construction.”

Manjarrez provides strategic communications counsel to CEOs and other C-level executives of large public and private companies as well as nonprofits. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Centene Corporation where she oversaw all strategic communications for the company including all health plans and specialty subsidiaries and managed the Centene Charitable Foundation. Before Centene, Manjarrez led a successful career at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, where she was Vice President of Public Affairs. Manjarrez led the external communications, industry relations and public outreach functions for the bank. Manjarrez serves on the board of directors of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC), the National Alliance of Hispanic Health, Opera Theatre of St. Louis and Counterpublic, and on the Advisory Council for Washington University’s Center for Financial and Accounting Research.

Eichner has had a long and varied career, beginning with his years as founder of Collaborative Strategies, Inc., a general management consulting company engaged by Clayco in its formative years in the ‘80s. Following successful appointments as CEO of GenAmerica/MetLife and then as CEO of Enterprise Bank and Trust, a $13 billion banking and wealth management company he co-founded, he became the 21st president of his alma mater, Ottawa University, in March of 2008. He later became the university’s first chancellor after founding its new and fast-growing residential campus in Surprise, Arizona. Upon retiring from the University in June of 2021, he returned to the consulting profession with the formation of Eichner Performance Strategies, LLC.

Eichner is a graduate of Ottawa University and the Harvard Business School and has served on the boards of nearly two dozen organizations during his career. His experience as an entrepreneur, executive, and strategic consultant, along with special expertise in serving the needs of high growth, complex organizations is deemed as especially fitting for Clayco at this stage of its development.

“The opportunity to join a prestigious board like Clayco’s is one I didn’t have to think twice about,” Eichner said. “I’m very pleased to again have the opportunity to work with Bob Clark and his outstanding team and am looking forward to contributing in every way possible as Clayco sets its course for an even brighter future.”

Wielansky is currently on the boards of Acadia Realty Trust and Brookdale Senior Living. He joined Acadia in 1999 and Brookdale in 2015. He is currently lead trust of Acadia Realty Trust. Additionally he was the founder of Midland Development Group, Inc in 1983 which was sold to Regency Centers in 1998. Midland was focused on Development of retail shopping centers in the Midwest and southeast. Wielansky formerly served as Chief Executive Officer of JDN Realty Corporation through its merger with Developers Diversified Realty Corporation in 2003.

Wielansky was also a director of Pulaski Bank and Isle of Capri. He is currently Chairman and CEO of Midland Development Inc. He is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, as well as a past president of the Real Estate Board of Metropolitan St. Louis and United Hebrew Congregation.

“Clayco’s shining portfolio and commendable dedication to social causes has attracted a board driven by integrity, experience and ambition,” Wielansky said. “It’s an honor to be appointed along with my colleagues. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success Clayco is known for.”