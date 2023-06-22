Clayco Appoints Lucy Villanueva as Vice President of Healthcare for California 

In this newly created role, Lucy Villanueva will bring decades of experience in developing and successfully executing large-scale projects throughout California

CULVER CITY, CA — Lucy Villanueva has been added to the Clayco senior executive team as Vice President of Healthcare for California, the full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm announced today.

Villanueva brings to Clayco 26 years of experience in the construction industry. Most recently a project executive at DPR Construction, a global firm, Villanueva has specialized in healthcare project development, overseeing numerous large-scale healthcare projects throughout California representing billions of dollars and millions of square feet in development.

“We are delighted to have Lucy join Clayco as we continue to strengthen operations in California,” said Ryan McGuire, Executive Vice President and Shareholder of Clayco. “When hiring for this position, we knew we wanted a strong leader with a track record of delivering world-class work in Southern California. I’ve worked with Lucy firsthand in the past and she not only meets but exceeds the requirements for success. Her extensive experience in delivering major, high-quality and important healthcare projects to communities throughout Southern California will be an invaluable asset to our clients.”

From development and construction of acute care hospitals to renovations and additions to existing facilities, Villanueva’s rich experience and unparalleled expertise will propel Clayco’s healthcare projects to the next level.

“I am thrilled to join such an outstanding team at Clayco,” Villanueva said. “Healthcare facilities are a major part of the fabric and well-being of every community, providing critical care and hundreds or thousands of jobs, so this is a role I take very seriously.”

Before her time as a project executive at DPR Construction, Villanueva began her career at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., starting as a project engineer and having roles of increasing responsibility.

In addition to Villanueva’s extensive professional experience, she is a member of the California Society of Healthcare Engineers (CSHE) OC Chapter and a founding member of the Women in Operations (WiOps) Board of Directors. She holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering construction management from California State University, Long Beach.

“Not only has Lucy demonstrated her ability to do the work through her extensive resume, but her involvement in professional organizations also speaks volumes of her commitment to mastering her craft and setting and maintaining industry standards — a commitment we know will serve Clayco and our clients well,” McGuire said.

Villanueva began at Clayco in early June.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.