Clayco Awarded Hankook Tire Expansion Project in Clarksville, Tennessee

Expansion to bring an additional 1,200 jobs to the region.

FEBRUARY, 20, 2024 – Clarksville, Tenn – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Hankook Tire to build the company’s expansion at the Tennessee Plant in Clarksville. The expansion will feature 2.2 million square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring the highest standards of tire manufacturing and technological innovation.

The large-scale project encompasses site enhancements, utility installations, and intricate paving. It involves deep foundations, concrete slabs, and specialized equipment pits, culminating in the construction of a multistory structural steel Mixing Building. The facility also includes ASRS mat foundations, IMP exterior, CMU-IMP interior walls, TPO roofing, and various other architectural features.

This significant investment includes the previously planned Phase 2 expansion, which aims to double the production capacity of Hankook’s passenger car and light truck (PC/LT) tires along with a Phase 3 expansion that will mark the company’s first U.S. production of Truck Bus and Radial (TBR) tires.

The Phase 3 expansion will contribute to the local economy by generating 400 additional jobs, bringing the total number of new jobs to 1,200 in the Clarksville area. This investment underscores Hankook Tire’s commitment to enhancing its presence in the United States and meeting the increasing demand for its high-quality tires.

“Clayco is honored to be selected as the contractor for this transformative project after handling the pre-construction work in which we provided innovative cost solutions and drove design,” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “We are proud to come alongside Hankook Tire to not only enhance the company’s production capabilities but also create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the Clarksville area.”

Clayco will be supported by Lamar Johnson Collaborative for architectural services while ICT Thomasson will handle the MEP components. Tucker Jones will oversee the structural aspects, and TTL will be responsible for the civil engineering aspects.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.