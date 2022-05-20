Clayco-built Harbor Freight Tools Chicago Wins BTS Project of the Year

CHICAGO, IL – May 20, 2022 – Clayco-built Harbor Freight Tools Chicago took home the Build-to-Suit Project of the Year Award at last night’s Greater Chicago Food Depository Commercial Real Estate Awards. The event brought together hundreds of Chicago’s top architects, brokers, developers, property managers, interior contractors and design professionals to celebrate the 34thannual program and support work to end hunger in Chicago and throughout Cook County at a time when the need in communities is critical.

Harbor Freight Tools Chicago is a 1.6-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution hub. Built on a 126-acre site, the building contains over 500,000-square-feet of racking, pick modules and conveyors as well as 35,000-square-feet of office space. 171 dock positions are used to receive and ship product. Outside there is an on-site fueling station, over 400 car stalls and 1,200 trailer stalls. An existing creek had to be rerouted around the site for the project to be green-lit. For over 12 months, the construction project employed over 300 people from Chicago and the surrounding community.

Project partners included CenterPoint Properties, The Striler Group, Cornerstone Architects Ltd., and Jacob & Hefner Associates.

Among this year’s notable winners was Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative, who took home two awards—one for Architect of the Year and the other for Community Impact Project of the Year for POPCourts! in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.