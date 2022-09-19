Clayco Celebrates Climate Week, Promotes Sustainable Practices in the Design and Construction Industry

This week Clayco is hosting its first annual “Climate Week” internally. The goal is to educate Clayco employees on the importance of corporate sustainability, our SBTi commitments and ongoing LEED efforts throughout the enterprise. Clayco employees will learn about how climate change affects their region and will be given the opportunity to make a difference in their community’s environmental health. Clayco will be providing donations to partnering organizations that help educate communities and address climate change.

The kickoff event on September 19 will involve the announcement of SBTi commitments, LEED projects, corporate sustainability efforts with open sign-up for an environmental clean-up opportunity at the end of the week. A lunch and learn will feature educational content on corporate sustainability. There will be a jobsite toolbox talk featuring educational content presented about specific jobsite energy consumption and sustainable operations practices. The week will conclude with an environmental clean-up hosted by Clayco’s sustainability team and a partnering organization in each participating city—St. Louis, Chicago, Phoenix and Culver City.