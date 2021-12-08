Clayco Celebrates Groundbreaking of 17-story Student Housing Tower in Columbia, South Carolina

In collaboration with developers CRG, Landmark Properties and architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), Clayco is scheduled to complete construction by summer 2023.

COLUMBIA, SC – September 1, 2021 – Today national design-build firm Clayco celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 17-story student housing tower, The Standard at Columbia, located at the corner of Washington and Assembly Streets in downtown Columbia, just blocks away from the University of South Carolina (USC) campus.

Designed by LJC, the 443,000-square-foot, urban-infill property will include 247 fully furnished units and 678 beds with an amenity package that boasts a podium-level rooftop pool, grilling stations, resort-equipped fitness and wellness center, game-day lounge and ample group and private study lounge space.

“We are thrilled to bring our integrated design-build method to Columbia on this premier student housing tower,” said Matt McKenna, Clayco’s Vice President of Residential Construction. “We look forward to delivering this project safely and efficiently for the students of USC.”

The building’s exterior cladding is comprised primarily of masonry, stucco and aluminum framed glazing. Building information modeling (BIM) is being used to coordinate all site utility, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems around the post-tension and reinforced concrete structure. The building is designed to earn National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification.

About ClaycoClayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

About LJC

LJC is a full-service design and architecture firm committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual’s emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients’ goals and aspirations. For more information, please visit www.theljc.com.

About CRG

CRG is a privately held real estate development firm that has developed more than 9,000 acres of land and delivered over 200 million square feet of commercial, industrial, institutional and multifamily assets exceeding $12 billion in value. CRG leverages a powerful North American platform with local market expertise and offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Southern California, St. Louis and Philadelphia. CRG’s philosophy of developing for the future and anticipating the enhanced needs of next generation users led to the creation of its industrial brand, The Cubes, and its multifamily brand, Chapter. For more information, visit CRG’s website at www.realcrg.com.

About Landmark

Ranked as the nation’s most active student housing developer and top student housing contractor, Landmark Properties is a vertically integrated developer and owner-operator with over $7.5 billion of assets under management. Landmark’s current portfolio includes more than 75 student housing properties across the country and over 50,000 beds, including over $3.5 billion in assets currently under construction. For additional information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.