Clayco Celebrates Groundbreaking of 26-story Skye on 6th, a New Luxury Residential Tower in Downtown Phoenix

In collaboration with developer Hubbard Street Group and architect Shepley Bulfinch, Clayco is scheduled to complete construction by July 2023. Clayco and Hubbard Street Group to donate $10,000 each to construction career exposure program involving nearby Phoenix Union Bioscience High School

PHOENIX, AZ – August 25, 2021 – Today national design-build firm Clayco, along with representatives from Hubbard Street Group, Shepley Bulfinch, local politicians and community groups celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 26-story residential tower, Skye on 6th, in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District.

The building will contain 309 apartments, 6,500-square-feet of ground level retail space, and a 78,000-square-foot parking garage with 201 spaces. Its wellness-focused design also includes a fitness center with a sauna, steam room and outdoor pool and spa, as well as a dedicated co-working floor.

“We are thrilled to enter Phoenix’s residential market with this terrific high-rise,” said Clayco executive Anthony Johnson. “Together with fellow Chicago-based partner Hubbard Street Group, we will successfully deliver this project to the Phoenix community as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.”

Designed for LEED Silver certification, the 357,850-square-foot building’s exterior cladding comprises of floor-to-floor window wall and fly by EFIS panels. Building information modeling (BIM) is being used to coordinate all site utility, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems around the post-tension and reinforced concrete structure.

The Shepley Bulfinch-designed structure is owned by Chicago-based developer Hubbard Street Group and scheduled for completion in summer 2023. Over the next two years, Clayco and Hubbard Street Group have pledged to donate $10,000 each towards a hands-on construction career exposure and immersive educational program for nearby Phoenix Union Bioscience High School. Every other week, up to 15 junior and senior students from Bioscience’s engineering classes will have lunch at the jobsite while different trade professionals and subcontractors involved in the project present their roles and give site tours showing different phases of the design and construction process. At the conclusion of the program, senior students interested in pursuing a construction-related college degree will have the opportunity to apply for a “Build Our Future” scholarship funded by the donation dollars from Clayco and Hubbard Street Group.

Chicago-based Clayco recently announced the establishment of a Phoenix office located at 2398 E. Camelback Road in the Biltmore area as part of its western expansion. With roughly $300 million in active construction projects in Phoenix, Clayco has completed over 3.3 million square feet of corporate, industrial, manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce facilities in the area.

