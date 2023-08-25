Clayco Celebrates Opening of Birmingham Office

New ‘base camp’ office will recruit new employees and bolster business operations throughout Southeast.

BIRMINGHAM, AL. — Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm today announced it has opened a permanent office space in Birmingham’s historic Denham Building at 1143 1st Avenue South.

“Clayco is committed to hiring the best local talent in communities throughout the country, and this office will connect us with the highly skilled and dedicated construction and engineering workforce in and around Birmingham,” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “I would anticipate that approximately 50 staff members at this ‘base camp’ office space will also play important roles in Clayco’s advanced manufacturing and industrial process projects throughout the southeastern United States.”

Clayco has already established strong roots in the wider northern Alabama community, holding membership in the Limestone Economic Development Association and North Alabama Industrial Development Association. The Chicago-based company has also delivered numerous recognizable local projects such as Blue Origin’s Huntsville engine factory, the Lakeview Green mixed-use development in Southside Birmingham, and the Project Repeat and Dollar General facilities in Bessemer.

“As someone who has spent most of my career living and working in Birmingham, I am excited to continue to engage with the local workforce and have a major presence in the community,” said BJ Ryan, Director of Industrial Process for Clayco. “Birmingham has an extensive history of producing incredible talent that are great fits for Clayco’s integrated model.”

Clayco’s lease on the space began July 1. The Birmingham location is Clayco’s eighth office, with others located from coast to coast.

“We are excited to continue to connect with the Birmingham area’s local construction and engineering workforce and share the opportunities and unique company culture that Clayco and our integrated delivery model offers,” Johnson said. “I encourage every interested worker to explore how you can learn and grow with Clayco.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.