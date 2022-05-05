Clayco Celebrates Topping Off of Standard at Columbia

During the build of the up-leveled student housing facility, the Clayco crew poured 17,000 yards concrete and 1,500 tons of rebar.

Columbia, South Carolina – May 4, 2022 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the topping off of its new 441,980-square-foot student housing facility in downtown Columbia, South Carolina.

In collaboration with developers CRG, Landmark Properties and architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), Clayco is scheduled to complete construction in summer 2023. Once complete, the Standard will include 247 fully furnished units with 678 beds and an amenity package including a podium-level rooftop pool, hot tub, grilling stations, jumbotron television, resort-equipped fitness and wellness center, golf simulator, game-day lounge, and ample group and private study lounge space. The Standard will create an unmatched experience for students in downtown Columbia.

“It’s very fulfilling to take part in builds like this from the ground up, and we are excited to commemorate this moment in the project,” General Superintendent Patrick Fanella said. “Over the course of the project, we will have poured concrete for half a floor every three to four days. As we near completion, it’s uplifting to know we’ll positively impact the community through bringing the student population closer to the city’s center.”

The Standard at Columbia will offer a mix of units ranging from studios to five-bedrooms across nearly 443,000 square feet. The project will be the only new high-rise in the market, delivering the convenience of being downtown near retail, restaurants and the city’s nightlife while maintaining “roll out of bed” access to campus.

“It’s inspiring to be a part of projects like the Standard at Columbia—I’m beyond thrilled we are celebrating the topping off of the structure,” said Vice President of Residential Construction Matt McKenna. “The Standard will have a tremendous impact on the community by enhancing the student body’s experience and bolstering the downtown economy.”

