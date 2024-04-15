Clayco Completes Construction of Skye on 6th, a New 26-story Residential High-rise in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District

PHOENIX, AZ – April 15, 2024 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, today announces the completion of the new residential tower, Skye on 6th in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District. The Shepley Bulfinch-designed structure was developed by Chicago-based Hubbard Street Group with interior design by Harken Interiors.

Standing at 26 stories tall, Skye on 6th contains 309 apartments, 6,400 square feet of ground-level retail space, and an 88,000-square-foot parking garage with 201 spaces. Its wellness-focused design also includes a fitness center with a sauna, steam room, and outdoor pool and spa, as well as a dedicated co-working floor.

Committed to sustainability, Skye on 6th was designed for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. The exterior of the 360,000-square-foot building is comprised of a floor-to-floor window wall and fly-by exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) panels.

“We are thrilled with the successful completion of Skye on 6th and are grateful to Clayco for delivering this upscale residential option to the vibrant Roosevelt Row Arts District,” said Kage Brown, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Hubbard Street Group. “We are excited to show off this exceptional property to potential residents, and we’re confident they will be attracted to the high-end finishes, broad amenity offering and the countless neighborhood attractions.”

Safety Remains Top Priority

Clayco achieved “star” status through the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH)’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) for the Skye on 6th project. The project logged more than 640,000 work hours without a recordable injury, showcasing an unwavering commitment to safety and excellence.

“We are grateful to our dedicated field staff and subcontractors who have worked tirelessly to reach this significant safety milestone,” said Eric Jaegers, Clayco Residential Business Unit Leader. “I extend my appreciation to all of our subcontractors for their unwavering commitment to safety, as evidenced by maintaining an OSHA recordable injury free job for 904 days.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Hubbard Street Group

Founded in 2016 by real estate veteran John McLinden, Hubbard Street Group (formerly Centrum Partners, founded 1980) is a real estate investment and development firm based in Chicago that is passionate about creating residential, retail and office developments with a focus on urban infill sites. The Principals at HSG have extensive national development experience with over 12.5 million sf developed, 5,000+ residential units and over $3 billion in aggregate capitalization for these projects. Visit www.hubbardstreetgroup.com for more information.