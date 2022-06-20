Clayco Foundation Donates $150,000 at Second Annual Juneteenth Fund Celebration

The Clayco Foundation’s Juneteenth Fund Advisory Committee hosted a celebration on Saturday, June 18 in Chicago at which six nonprofits dedicated to raising awareness and advancing the causes of Black equality and inclusion received $25,000 grants.

CHICAGO – June 20, 2022 – The Clayco Foundation’s Juneteenth Fund Advisory Committee hosted its second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18 at Fulton East located at 215 N. Peoria in Chicago’s bustling Fulton Market neighborhood. Thanks to the generosity of partners, friends and members of the Clayco family, the Juneteenth Fund has raised over $350,000 since its 2020 inception.

At Saturday’s event, six $25,000 grants were presented to community-based nonprofit organizations. The organizations honored are based in Chicago and St. Louis and were chosen for their work in raising awareness and advancing the causes of Black equality and inclusion. They include:

1. Ex- Cons for Community and Social Change

2. Institute of Positive Education

3. The Hip Hop Architecture Camp

4. Mentors In Motion

5. NPower

6. The Village

“We are honored to host a second annual Juneteenth celebration,” said Clayco Executive Chairman & Founder Bob Clark. “At Clayco, we are committed to creating lasting change through valuable initiatives like the Juneteenth Advisory Committee and Program to combat the systemic issues that have affected communities of color for far too long.”

Clayco honors the history of Juneteenth through its Juneteenth Fund and Celebration, and makes a year-round commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). A leader in the design-build and construction industries, Clayco has remained an innovator in DEI, engraining DEI as a pillar of the organization for the past 25 years. To donate to the Clayco Juneteenth Fund, click here: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/AK3QVBZX3MH1J/checkout/LS3XEZRMKSRXQPMNIPNL7H2B/.

About The Clayco Foundation Juneteenth Fund

Founded in 2020, The Clayco Foundation Juneteenth Fund is proud to support local and national organizations that further the causes of equality and justice as it specifically pertains to the African American community. We are committed to furthering the awareness of injustices and elevating the voices of those that need it the most. The Juneteenth Fund actively seeks non-profits and individuals that align with our mission for recognition and as fund beneficiaries. We look forward to furthering the relationships with our long-term community partners and building new bridges with emerging non-profits and organizations. For more information visit https://claycojuneteenthfund.com/.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.