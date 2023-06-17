Clayco Grants $150,000 as Part of Juneteenth Fund, Announces Starstudded Guest Speaker List

The organization plans to donate $25,000 each to six Black-owned community-based organizations.

ST. LOUIS – JUNE 17th, 2023 –Six recipients of Clayco’s Juneteenth Fund are to be awarded $25,000 each as part of the Chicago-based construction company’s annual Juneteenth celebration. The Clayco Foundation’s Juneteenth Fund Advisory Committee will celebrate by hosting its third annual Juneteenth Fund Celebration. The event will be held Saturday, June 17, at 5 p.m. at Palladium St. Louis, 1400 Park Pl.

The community-based organizations which are being honored at the event were chosen for their work which betters the individuals and communities they serve. The organizations include:

“We are proud to host our third annual Juneteenth celebration and support these wonderful organizations,” said Clayco’s founder and executive chairman Bob Clark. “Giving support to communities we work with every day is central to the philosophy of Clayco. We look forward to another successful event next year and seeing these valuable programs grow and thrive even more.”

Guest speakers include:

Comedian/Actor Guy Torry (MC Host)

Pastor Michael F Jones Friendly Temple Baptist Church

Regional Director of Health & Human Services for Biden Administration Joseph Palm

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell

Keynote speaker Wesley Lowery, CNN/60 Minutes/Washington Post

The Juneteenth Fund exemplifies Clayco’s year-round commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. A leader in the design build and construction industries, Clayco has remained an innovator in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), engraining DEI as a pillar of the organization for the past 25 years.

About The Clayco Foundation Juneteenth Fund

Founded in 2020, The Clayco Foundation Juneteenth Fund is proud to support local non-profit organizations that further the causes of equality and justice as it specifically pertains to the African American community. We are committed to furthering the awareness of injustices and elevating the voices of those that need it the most. The Juneteenth Fund actively seeks non-profits and individuals that align with our mission for recognition and as fund beneficiaries. We look forward to furthering the relationships with our long-term community partners and building new bridges with emerging non-profits and organizations. For more information visit https://claycojuneteenthfund.com/.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit http://www.claycorp.com.