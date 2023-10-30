Clayco Improves Worker Safety with New STUDSON Type II Safety Helmet

STUDSON Fulfilling Initial 3,000 Unit Order of the First-Ever Industrial Type II Full-Brim Safety Helmet in North America.

TIGARD, Ore. – October 18, 2023 – Clayco workers will be safer on the job thanks to a new partnership with STUDSON to bring a first-of-its-kind safety helmet to its employees across North America. The new protective gear from North American safety helmet innovator STUDSON provides better protection than standard hard hats for employees of Clayco, the full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm.

The initial 3,000-unit shipment of the SHK-1 Full Brim Safety Helmet, using STUDSON as the exclusive provider, represents Clayco’s first step in its planned transition to adopt the first-ever full-brim type II safety helmet in North America for employees across the organization.

The helmets have numerous innovations to keep workers safe. Inside, the safety helmet features Koroyd welded tube polymer for absorbing impact. The Koroyd material provides more effective heat dissipation and venting via its cellular structure design. On the shell, the embedded Twiceme technology digitally integrates a wearer’s health data. In the event of an emergency, that data is accessible via a smartphone NFC chip reader viewable through an SMS text message or the TwiceMe app available for iOS or Android devices.

“In working with Clayco to develop the SHK-1 Full Brim Safety Helmet, we knew that it needed to provide improved ventilation and comfort along with 360-degree head safety, especially for those who work outside and prefer the full-brim style of helmet,” said Ryan Barnes, Founder & CEO, STUDSON. “STUDSON is proud to bring to market the first full-brim safety helmet that complies with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z89.1 Type I and II safety standards. That means the safety helmet is designed to reduce force as a result of impacts to the front, back, and sides, not just to the top of the head.”

“Since I founded Clayco, safety has always been our first priority, and this commitment extends to the protective gear worn by our teams on job sites,” says Bob Clark, Clayco’s Executive Chairman and Founder. “We knew we needed to transition to a type II safety helmet due to its overwhelming safety advantages, but we didn’t find anything available that offered the right mix of comfort and performance in a full-brim form factor, which is the type of hard hat our team members prefer. We also didn’t want our workforce looking like rock climbers or bicycle riders. By working closely with Ryan Barnes and the team at STUDSON, we now have the safety helmet of the future, and we are thrilled to be the first to transition all our employees to the SHK-1 Full Brim Type II Safety Helmet.”

Making its debut at the American Society of Safety Professionals (AASP) Safety Show in June, STUDSON initially launched the SHK-1 Full Brim Type II Safety Helmet for pre-orders. The helmets, including a non-vented Class E version for electrical workers, are now available for purchase today on Studson.com.

About STUDSON

STUDSON is a Lake Oswego, Oregon-based industrial safety helmet maker. Since its founding in 2019, STUDSON aims to consistently deliver the most innovative above-the-neck protection in the market to save lives and livelihoods. Its revolutionary ANSI Z89.1Type II safety helmets are the first-of-a-kind in North America, integrating cutting-edge head protection components primarily used in action sports helmets. Learn more about the safest helmet on the job site at STUDSON.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service construction firm whose services provided include turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, and engineering, safely delivering clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for aviation, industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.