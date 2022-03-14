Clayco Relocates Southwest Headquarters with Move to The Grove

Design-Builder inks 36,000-SF lease with RED Development

PHOENIX – March 14, 2022 – Clayco, one of the nation’s largest real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction companies, has entered into a 36,000-square-foot lease in The Grove, a new mixed-use campus being built in Phoenix’s historic Arcadia neighborhood at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road. A RED Development property, Clayco will be moving into the space by January 2023. This new location will accommodate the rapid local growth of Clayco and its subsidiaries CRG, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, and Concrete Strategies.

Established in 2021, Clayco’s Phoenix office has been awarded over $900 million of high-profile industrial, residential and commercial projects in the area. The company’s Phoenix operations now include approximately 80 local hires and is led by Clayco Executive Vice President and Partner Anthony Johnson, Vice President of Operations Bryan Zehnder, and CRG Principal Mark Sonnenberg.

“We were very deliberate in our analysis to select Phoenix for Clayco’s newest office location last year, and it was the quality of people that ultimately led us to the Valley,” Johnson said. “We believe in investing in our people, and feel that RED Development’s premier office space provides the optimal catalyst for Clayco’s uniquely innovative and high-energy culture to thrive.”

Clayco’s local projects include over six million-square-feet of industrial distribution and manufacturing projects in Glendale and Mesa, as well as several mixed-use residential high-rises in downtown Phoenix. These include the 26-story Skye on 6th, 28-story PALMtower, and X Phoenix, a two-phase project that includes a 20-story and 26-story tower respectively.

“The tremendous success Clayco has experienced in the Valley has been impressive,” said Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development. “We’re honored to welcome Clayco to The Grove as they continue to grow and attract top employees.”

With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the art and science of building, providing fast-track and efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential building projects.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About RED Development

For more than 25 years, RED Development has been an industry leading, wholly integrated commercial real estate company known for its high-performing mixed-use and retail portfolio. A preferred partner for best-in-class retailers and investors, RED is known nationally for its vibrant, well-trafficked ground-up developments along with its keen expertise for remerchandising and repositioning existing properties to improve profitability and appeal. Headquartered in Phoenix, the privately held company’s portfolio is comprised of distinctive destinations across the Southwest and Midwest. For more information, visit REDdevelopment.com.