Clayco to Design-Build 330,000-SF Processing Facility for Tyson Foods in Southern Virginia

The new, fully-cooked poultry plant will create approximately 400 jobs when production begins in the spring of 2023

Danville, VA – April 12, 2022 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, announced today it has been awarded the design-build contract for Tyson Foods’ new poultry processing facility in Danville, Virginia. Located in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, this marks the first collaboration between Clayco and Tyson.

“At Clayco, we take pride in our responsibility to help our clients bring goods closer to consumers and their communities faster and more efficiently,” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “Along these lines, we are excited to help Tyson Foods accelerate their investment in the Virginia market, and are laser focused on speed to market, safety and quality.”

Planned for a 64-acre site, the greenfield chicken processing plant will be used primarily for the production of premium quality, fully-cooked Tyson branded chicken products, including Any’tizer® Snacks and Chicken Nuggets. Tyson Foods has committed to purchasing 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years. The building will also include a mezzanine level, ASRS cold storage structure, raw materials storage, production and packaging space, a two-story space for offices, and cold storage space that will range in temperatures from -10, 0, 34, 38, and 55 degrees throughout the building. A wastewater treatment plant and Fulton Building will also be included.

Construction started last month and is set to complete in the spring of 2023—two months ahead of schedule. Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative in collaboration with Clayco’s internal design and engineering team, other project partners include Concrete Strategies, Tucker Jones and Stock Engineering.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

About LJC

LJC is a full-service design and architecture firm committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual’s emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients’ goals and aspirations. For more information, please visit www.theljc.com.