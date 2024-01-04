Clayco Welcomes Elizabeth Zucker as President of St. Louis Region

Proven leader to drive growth locally for the organization.

ST. LOUIS, MO – January 4, 2024 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, announced today the hiring of accomplished executive Elizabeth Zucker as President of the St. Louis Region. In her new role, Zucker will oversee all aspects of the local operations, including business development, marketing, and sales, and serve as a mentor to the team working alongside her.

“Clayco is doubling down on our commitment to growth and excellence in the St. Louis region, and Elizabeth’s appointment is a testament to that dedication,” said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco. “Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience to our team, and I am confident that she will deliver unparalleled solutions for our clients AND our team while also forging key partnerships to drive innovation and growth.”

Zucker, a St. Louisian, brings decades of experience to the role. She previously served as Managing Director at Interior Investments of St. Louis for nearly 20 years where she was responsible for talent, operational excellence and growth in the market. Running the business in its entirety, she substantially contributed to the success and growth of the company. Prior to that, she held various leadership roles at Herman Miller helping to close some of the largest office furniture transactions across the country.

Her civic duties are noteworthy as well as she currently serves as the Board President for Arch Grants, a non-profit committed to changing the future economy in St. Louis. Zucker is a YPO enthusiast, having joined the organization in 2007 and serving in nearly every role possible including Global Chairman. Zucker is a proud Duke alumnus and finds the most joy surrounded by her children.

“I am honored to join the exceptional team at Clayco and actively contribute personally and professionally to the growth of the region I’ve called home for most of my life,” Zucker said. “My passion lies in connecting with people, and I look forward to collaborating with the incredibly accomplished Clayco team as well as our valued clients and partners to propel the company forward and create momentum in the St. Louis region.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.