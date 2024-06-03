Clayco Welcomes Jeff Miller as Chief Information Officer

Seasoned executive joins the team to lead IT

ST. LOUIS, MO – June 5, 2024 – Clayco, a leading full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Miller as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately. Miller brings more than two decades of expertise in information technology, cybersecurity, and strategic leadership, and will be instrumental in driving forward the company’s IT and security initiatives.

“Cutting-edge technology and innovation have always been paramount to the work we do at Clayco, and Jeff’s extensive experience and military service, coupled with his strategic leadership capabilities, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations,” said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco. “Jeff’s expertise in cybersecurity will be crucial in safeguarding our digital assets and ensuring the integrity and security of our best-in-class information systems.”

Prior to Clayco, Miller served as Chief Information Officer at Quantinuum, where he managed global IT operations and developed a comprehensive security program for quantum computing. At Honeywell, he was Chief Security Officer for Advanced Connected Sustainability Technologies, centralizing IT and security teams for innovative and emerging technologies. He also led cybersecurity and physical security as Chief Security Officer for Honeywell Aerospsace, where he managed strategic risk management programs to safeguard information, products, employees and facilities around the world.

A proud veteran, Miller served in numerous roles spanning engineering, technology and intelligence. A highlight of his career was serving as Senior Military Advisor and Biometrics Director for NATO Training Mission in Afghanistan, establishing the country’s first biometric program and directly supporting counter-IED initiatives.

“I am honored to join Clayco and lead the IT and security initiatives at such a dynamic and forward-thinking company,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Clayco to enhance our technology infrastructure, strengthen our cybersecurity protocols, and support the company’s strategic goals.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.